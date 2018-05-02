Nokia is selling its digital health business back to Withings cofounder

The Finnish technology giant has announced that it is in the process of selling its digital health business back to one of the people it bought it from just two years ago. In 2016 Nokia bought French health device maker Withings for $191 million. The following year, Nokia rolled several of Withings’s products into its new “Digital Health” business. But it seems like the rebranded Withings products weren’t making enough money for Nokia, so the company has decided to sell off its tech business back to Éric Carreel, the cofounder of Withings. Nokia expects the deal to close later this year. It has not announced how much Carreel will be paying for its digital health assets.