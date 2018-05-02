YouTube stars are being paid to promote academic cheating

Over 250 YouTube channels are being paid to promote EduBirdie, a Ukraine-based company that sells essays to students so they don’t have to write them themselves, the BBC reports. While essay writing services are not illegal, most in the academic world consider the practice immoral. Worryingly, it’s not just smaller channels that are promoting EduBirdie, but YouTube stars including Adam Saleh, who has 4 million subscribers, and British gamer JMX, who has 2.5 million subscribers. At most educational institutions, students who are caught submitting essays they didn’t write face serious ramifications, including being expelled. A YouTube spokesman told the BBC: