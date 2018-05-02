Here’s How Facebook Uses AI To Detect Many Kinds Of Bad Content

When Mark Zuckerberg testified in Washington, D.C., last month, he repeatedly told members of Congress that Facebook planned on using artificial intelligence to help solve some of its thorniest privacy and security issues.

Today at F8, its annual developer conference—with the Cambridge Analytica scandal slowly receding from view—Facebook for the first time revealed a wide range of ways that it’s using AI to keep things like hate speech, fake accounts, terrorism, graphic violence, and others off its platforms.

The company’s disclosure follows the company’s publication late last month of its internal guidelines for enforcing community standards.

“With this announcement,” Facebook vice president of product development Guy Rosen tells Fast Company, “for the first time, we’re sharing specifics about how we’re using [AI] to proactively enforce community standards.”

Adds Rosen, Zuckerberg’s comments in Washington and elsewhere in recent weeks are “why we’re opening up and being transparent” about AI initiatives that, in some cases, have been in the works for years, and which in some cases, won’t bear meaningful fruit for some time to come.

At the core of the efforts, Rosen says, is the 2.2 billion-strong Facebook community submitting tens of millions of reports a week about potentially objectionable content. Those reports then become part of the larger dataset that Facebook uses to train its AI systems to automatically detect such content.

People can report anything to Facebook, and if a manual review determines that the reported content isn’t allowed, it’s taken down. “The objective” with the AI systems, Rosen says, “is how to automate the process so we can get to content faster, and get to more content. It’s about learning by examples. And the most important thing is to have more examples, to teach the system.”