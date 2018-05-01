These Three Surprises Just Made Apple Investors Happy

Apple’s stock popped 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company announced its March quarter earnings . Apple’s services business, better-than-expected iPhone sales, and a new capital return program proved a convincing trifecta that raised the spirits of Apple investors.

The iPhone maker reported $61.1 billion in revenues, beating analysts’ expectation of $60.9 billion. Every one of Apple’s product lines improved over the year-ago March quarter, with the exception of Macs, sales of which remained flat from last year.

The iPhone’s Staying Power

Apple sold 53.2 million iPhones, versus analysts’ expectation of 52.3 million. This may have relieved some anxiety among analysts, who had been worried by reports that demand for Apple’s $1,000 iPhone X had fallen after the holiday quarter. One analyst even predicted Apple would discontinue the iPhone X later this summer. Fast Company reported Apple has ordered the manufacture of significantly less iPhone X’s this summer.

Tim Cook repeated multiple times during Tuesday’s after-earnings call with analysts that the iPhone X was Apple’s top-selling phone every week during the March quarter, just as it was throughout the holiday quarter. It’s the first time since the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus that the most expensive phone in the line was also the best seller, Cook said.

“The iPhone X is a beloved product, so I think its one of those things where the team wins the Super Bowl but maybe you want them to win by a couple more points,” Cook said. “It’s a Super Bowl winner. I couldn’t be prouder of the product.” Even when hitting back at doubters and naysayers, Cook is still a pretty nice guy.

For the doubters there are still things to fuss about. The average selling price for iPhones during the March quarter was $728. That’s up significantly from last year’s March quarter ASP of $655, but it’s also down significantly from the ASP for iPhones during the holiday quarter, which was $796. This suggests either that iPhone X’s are being sold at a discount or that their place in the overall iPhone sales mix has receded somewhat. It could also mean that people are buying more of the $1,000 64 GB version and less of the $1,149 256 GB version.

However, most analysts on the conference call rung notes of confidence rather than skepticism about the iPhone’s potential in a tightening global smartphone market.