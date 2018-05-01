The iPhone X is still a top seller, says Apple in solid Q1 earnings

Analysts have been worrying in recent weeks about weak sales of the iPhone X (and maybe iPhones in general) after the holidays. Well, Apple reported results for its January-through-March quarter today, and pointed out that the iPhone X remained its best-selling phone throughout the first three months of 2018.

The company narrowly exceeded analysts’ expectations for both revenues and iPhone unit sales, but only after it guided down its own revenue expectations a few months ago, and after analysts adjusted down their iPhone unit sales expectations.

Here are the top lines:

Reported revenue of $61.1 billion in the quarter. (Apple guided between $60 billion and $62 billion; analysts expected $60.8 billion.) That’s 30% more than in the March quarter last year, and the highest March-quarter revenue number in Apple history.

in the quarter. (Apple guided between $60 billion and $62 billion; analysts expected $60.8 billion.) That’s 30% more than in the March quarter last year, and the highest March-quarter revenue number in Apple history. Sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter (analysts had expected sales of 52 million).

during the quarter (analysts had expected sales of 52 million). Approved a new $100 billion share repurchase plan, and a 16% increase in its quarterly dividend.

share repurchase plan, and a 16% increase in its quarterly dividend. Forecast the June quarter ‘s revenue at between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion. Thomson Reuters analysts expect $51.6 billion.

‘s revenue at between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion. Thomson Reuters analysts expect $51.6 billion. Sold 9.1 million iPads, and 4.07 million Macs

More to come after the earnings call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.