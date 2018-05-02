Tesla earnings: 3 things to watch after a messy, messy quarter

Amid further problems at its factory, the company failed to meet promised first-quarter production goals for the Model 3 of 2,500 vehicles per week. On top of that, Tesla was removed from a National Transportation Safety Bureau investigation into a fatal crash of one its vehicles after CEO Elon Musk noted in a blog post that the driver didn’t have his hands on the wheel six seconds prior to the crash. Musk also made a quip about going bankrupt—a poorly timed joke that was dead on arrival, especially after Bloomberg estimated that his company burns $6,500 a minute.

Suffice to say, there will be a lot of eyes on Tesla’s quarterly earnings report this afternoon. Here are three things to watch: