The Justice Teams Network Will Help Victims Of Police Violence

Within an hour after Sahleem Tindle was shot in the back and killed by a BART police officer in Oakland, California, in January, citizen investigators–part of an organization called the Anti Police-Terror Project –were at the scene, identifying and interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence and nearby video cameras. The goal: to discover the real story of what had happened.

Police initially said that Tindle, who was on the ground fighting another man, had a gun in his hand. In bodycam footage released later, the gun appears to be on the ground. It’s not clear that either man is listening to the officer, who never identifies himself as police before he begins to shoot. In these situations–when police reports contradict the evidence–the “people’s investigators” hope to help find the truth. Now, the organization’s methods will spread statewide, as it becomes one partner in a new group called the Justice Teams Network, launching today in Los Angeles.

“We’re launching it this week to re-engage Californians around challenging the policies that allow law enforcement to continue to harm our communities,” says Justice Teams Network cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who also is a cofounder of Black Lives Matter.

The new organization brings together the methods of the Anti Police-Terror Project and a grassroots organization called Dignity and Power Now, which Cullors runs in Los Angeles. The latter organization uses “healing justice” methods to help support the families of victims of state violence. A coalition of other groups is also part of the network, including Black Lives Matter chapters, a community organizing hub called the Just Love Coalition, and a group called Fathers and Families of San Joaquin.

When someone is killed at the hands of the state, Dignity and Power Now contacts families to offer help. “Honestly, it’s basic needs,” Cullors says. “It’s raising money, because many of these families are poor and they don’t have the money to bury their loved one with dignity. Oftentimes, it’s very simple, like helping them grieve, setting them up with counselors and therapists.”

Not every case involves a police shooting; some deaths happen inside jails. In one recent case, she says, a 22-year-old named Quinten Thomas died inside L.A. County Jail, and “no one is telling the family why he died.” He was in a cell by himself. Thomas had been a college student, about to graduate, and had an 18-month-old child. Dignity and Power Now helped connect his family with therapists and others who can help them deal with grief.

“It’s a daily practice supporting these families,” she says. “They have to deal with the grief way after their loved one is killed, and then they have to deal with living in poverty, not just having someone die. We have family members who because they have to take off of work, they end up losing their jobs and losing their housing. So we are actively supporting them in getting the services that they need as well as helping them learn how to advocate and build power in these families.”