advertisement
advertisement
  • 2:59 pm

Coming soon to Facebook: 3D photos

Coming soon to Facebook: 3D photos
By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

One of the last things announced during Facebook’s F8 keynote looked inconsequential but fun: News Feed is going to get “3D photos,” which have a bit of a pseudo-dimensionality effect as you scroll through them. This reminds of a feature introduced by Lytro’s now-defunct light-field camera in 2013. If Facebook can pull off something similar using images captured by a stock phone, it’s a sign of how far smartphone cameras and image-related AI have come in just a few years.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company