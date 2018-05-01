Coming soon to Facebook: 3D photos

One of the last things announced during Facebook’s F8 keynote looked inconsequential but fun: News Feed is going to get “3D photos,” which have a bit of a pseudo-dimensionality effect as you scroll through them. This reminds of a feature introduced by Lytro’s now-defunct light-field camera in 2013. If Facebook can pull off something similar using images captured by a stock phone, it’s a sign of how far smartphone cameras and image-related AI have come in just a few years.
Huh, Facebook is also working on “3D Photos” for News Feed, kind of hard to tell from the keynote screen but they look like slightly more immersive photos, something between a regular pic and a 360-pic #F8 pic.twitter.com/TymRLR5SrI
— Karissa Bell (@karissabe) May 1, 2018