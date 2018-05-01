Coming soon to Facebook: 3D photos

One of the last things announced during Facebook’s F8 keynote looked inconsequential but fun: News Feed is going to get “3D photos,” which have a bit of a pseudo-dimensionality effect as you scroll through them. This reminds of a feature introduced by Lytro’s now-defunct light-field camera in 2013. If Facebook can pull off something similar using images captured by a stock phone, it’s a sign of how far smartphone cameras and image-related AI have come in just a few years.