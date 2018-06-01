The $10 trillion opportunity to disrupt construction

In a decade defined by the massive disruption of one industry after another, thanks to Airbnb, Spotify, Uber, and other inventive startups, one space that managed to evade big change was construction. Would-be innovators were up against a pervasive old-school mentality and a highly fragmented and complex industry ecosystem that includes little technology, dense regulation, rising costs, and plummeting productivity.

Still, the potential rewards of an upheaval loomed large: According to one report, construction inefficiency cost the global economy a staggering $1.6 trillion a year—and solving the entrenched problems would boost the entire global economy by 2%.

In 2015, a team of entrepreneurs with decades of experience in electronics, manufacturing, and real estate took on this challenge. Combining their expertise, they founded Katerra, a new kind of construction startup. The Menlo Park, California–based company has since developed an entirely new process, rethinking everything from designing buildings as repeatable products to global supply-chain efficiencies to the technological infrastructure that stitches it all together.

The heart of Katerra is its “full-stack” (read: comprehensive) model. Unlike segmented operations that cost legacy design and construction firms—and their clients—time and money, Katerra’s vertically integrated operation gives it control over the entire end-to-end construction cycle. The company is the rare one-stop shop for design, sourcing of materials, and construction.

Investors and clients have been quick to embrace the new approach. By January of this year, the startup had raised more than $1 billion in funding, established a global team of more than 1,500 employees, and launched dozens of design and construction projects.

Simplifying Design

When Ash Bhardwaj and the rest of Katerra’s founding executive team began researching the construction industry, they were struck by processes riddled with inefficiency and waste. The problems were there at the very start, bloating projects with unnecessary costs and prolonged timelines.

“In talking to developers, they tell me that the same projects that used to take a year and a half or two years to do, now take three-plus years to complete,” says Bhardwaj, head of Katerra’s software and sales divisions. “It’s like designing a new car every time you go to the assembly line—that’s what this industry has done. They wind up designing everything from scratch.”