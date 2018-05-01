Instagram wants to use AI to shut up bullies

Historically, Instagram has not gotten much onstage attention at Facebook’s F8 keynotes. This year was different, with a sizable chunk of the presentation devoted to new features such as group video chat. And the final bit of news was that Instagram will aim to foil digital bullies via a new AI-infused algorithm that “hides language intended to upset or harass people.” This follows a feature introduced last year designed to suppress comments that were generally offensive. Bullying—which doesn’t necessarily involve the use of specific words that an algorithm can spot—is particularly hard to detect, but Facebook thinks it has a solution.
