Facebook’s dating service won’t exactly be Tinder

Facebook plans to add a dating feature to its app in the months to come, but don’t expect to swipe right or left just yet. Instead of putting profile pictures first, the dating feature will ask users to “unlock” nearby events and interest groups, at which point they can browse the profiles of potential partners with the same interests.

Facebook also tried to play up the safety and privacy of the service. Users will have to opt into the service first, and their profiles will stay hidden from other regular Facebook users. And while users can exchange text messages with potential dates, they won’t be allowed to send images.

It’s unclear exactly when the dating feature will launch. When it does, it could be a major test of whether Facebook’s recent privacy scandal will have any lasting effects. Users might think twice about joining a new Facebook dating service if they don’t trust the company with their personal data.