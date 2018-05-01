To make your feed more civil, Facebook is adding a dash of Reddit

If your family, friends, and random acquaintances are squabbling in your Facebook comments—about politics or any other topic—the company thinks it has a solution. At F8, Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox just announced that Facebook will begin full rollout of up-voting and down-voting for comments , a feature which has been in testing for awhile . As on sites such as Reddit, people will click to express their approval or disapproval of a comment, and Facebook’s algorithm will rank comments accordingly.

Cox acknowledged that this is an old concept, but said that it turns out to be the most effective way to keep conversations constructive. And for Facebook, introducing any feature designed to let users express negativity—even through something as mild as a downvote—is a big deal. For years, the company explained to its users why it refused to give them the Dislike button that many people hungered for. Though down-voting falls short of being a full-blown Dislike button, it comes closer than anything else the social network has ever offered.