3 Types Of Job Interviews And How To Handle Each Of Them

Your answer to that question–after coming home to a spouse or roommate, or debriefing a parent by phone–depends on lots of things: your confidence, your preparedness, your level of sleep the night before. But it also hinges on the type of interviewer you happen to meet, and how they actually conduct the interview.

Often enough, interview experiences can be summed up as “pretty hard,” “surprisingly easy,” and “I don’t really know . . . kind of weird?” If you can break those categories down a little more systematically, it becomes a bit clearer how to handle each type of interview you might experience.

Interview Type No. 1: Challenging Or Intense

Some hiring managers are hard-driving interrogators. They ask tough questions, press for clarification, and don’t let you off the hook for iffy answers. They’ll also toss things at you that you probably haven’t had a chance to prepare for. None of this means you’re doomed to bomb, though.

When I was interviewing for entry-level jobs the summer after graduating from college, my dad gave me two pieces of advice that stuck in my mind. The first was to wear something green–probably because he’d read research somewhere like this, which claims–based on frankly dubious methodology–that the color is associated with agreeableness. (For the record, I did, and got the job.) His second suggestion was to answer any stumping questions with, “I haven’t really thought about that,” and then to take a moment to think it over rather than rushing into the first answer that comes to mind.

Psychologist and workplace expert Art Markman says my dad was onto something here. “The same way you should think of any job duties in the new position as learning opportunities, approach any curveball interview questions as an invitation to learn something about the employer,” he explained in a recent Fast Company story. “Try something like this: ‘Wow, you know that’s honestly not something I’ve had a chance to give a lot of thought to yet, but I’d love it if this position introduced me to more of that. What other learning opportunities will there be in this role?'”

Hard interviews are one thing, but bullying interviewers are another. And if your interviewer’s personality is downright aggressive, think twice about how much you want the job. Once in a while, though, an unsavory interviewer is just some asshole you need to get past, like a recruiter or HR officer, rather than somebody you’ll need to work with. Ted Leonhardt, a Fast Company contributor who coaches creative professionals, suggests disarming them with praise. “If you compliment them on their expertise and they believe your compliment is genuine,” he writes, “they’re more likely to back off.”