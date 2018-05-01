You can now share to Instagram or Facebook Stories from any app

People love creating Facebook and Instagram Stories, and now they’ll be able to do so from just about any app.

Today at F8, Facebook’s developer conference, the company rolled out a tool that will allow developers to integrate sharing to Stories directly into their apps.

“Just tap the share button in an app like Spotify to share what you’re listening to directly into the camera,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. “From there you can edit and share to your story or feed. You don’t have to connect your Facebook or Instagram account to other apps in order to share to Stories.”