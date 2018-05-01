Facebook will soon let you clear search info from your account

About 90 minutes before he takes the stage at Facebook’s F8 developer conference in San Jose, Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bit of news: The company will soon roll out a feature that lets you clear all information from your account about apps and websites with which you’ve interacted.

“In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post. “The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We’re building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook–what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on.”

Facebook didn’t say when the new tool would be available, but did say that when it’s activated, users will be able to see information about apps and sites they’ve interacted with, and then clear all of it. They’ll also be able to flip a switch that keeps Facebook from storing that kind of information in the first place.

“One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn’t have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data,” Zuck wrote. “We’re working to make sure these controls are clear, and we will have more to come soon.”