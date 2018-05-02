Sad emoji face: Only 13% of Americans have “meaningful” work

Almost half of American adults work full-time for an employer, but only 13% work full-time for an employer and are actually excited by what they do.

That’s just one of the findings from Gallup’s new poll, which was released yesterday with results from its survey of workers in 140 countries. The report looks at the distribution of quality jobs across the world. There are the good jobs, which give adults full-time work, and the great jobs, where adults have full-time work that they actually like and find meaningful.

While there are plenty of good jobs in the world, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, turns out great jobs are pretty rare. In the U.S., 13% of the adult population in full-time jobs for employers said they were truly engaged and had meaningful work, and no country had a higher percentage than that.

It’s unfortunate that great jobs are so rare, because they boost workplace productivity, safety, retention, and well-being. Employees who are engaged and satisfied with their work can make a business thrive, increase innovation, and find greater success. Read the full report here.