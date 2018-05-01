Survey: 64% of consumers are in favor of activist CEOs

Should CEOs speak out on controversial issues? A new survey suggests that they should. According to the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer , 64% of consumers say that CEOs should “take the lead on change rather than waiting for government to impose it.” In addition, 69% say that a CEO’s top priority should be building trust.

In the U.S., consumer trust in business (48%) as an institution remains higher than trust in media (42%) and government (33%). But trust in business declined by 10 points over the past year, the largest decrease of any category. Edelman’s report suggests that concerns regarding consumer safety, privacy, and economic prosperity contributed to the dramatic drop.

The Edelman trust barometer is based on an online survey of over 33,000 respondents around the world.