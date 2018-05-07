Are You Overusing Exclamation Marks In Work Emails?

It was in my first office job that my habit of writing exclamation mark–ridden work emails first came to my attention. My supervisor noticed the pattern and gently asked me to tone it down.

At first I wasn’t sure how to take it; it felt like being asked to tone down my personality. Like a lot of people, I worried about coming off as too stern or serious, and resorted to exclamatory punctuation in order to lower that risk. It simply hadn’t occurred to me that it was making me sound overly enthusiastic or even unprofessional.

Are exclamation marks always out of bounds in professional communications, though? As a recovering exclamation-mark addict, I decided to dig deeper into the roles–good, bad, and somewhere in between–that this common piece of punctuation plays in our working lives. Here’s what I learned.

Emotion Versus Emotional Intelligence

According to communication expert and Fast Company contributor Judith Humphrey, exclamation marks in the workplace can introduce vague emotional subtexts between coworkers. “I would suggest using the exclamation mark sparingly in work emails,” Humphrey told me (via an email exchange that was notably free of exclamation marks). “That’s because it is an expression of emotion, but that emotion is not always clear.”

For example, she explained, “If a manager writes to a team member, ‘I’m looking forward to receiving the project update!’ how is that exclamation mark to be interpreted? Is the manager expressing excitement about receiving the update, or anxiety that it may not be delivered on time?”

As Humphrey sees it, well-written work emails need to reduce opportunities for misinterpretation, but that doesn’t mean they need to be totally robotic. “If we want to be emotionally intelligent (rather than being emotional),” she continues, “we should use [words and] language (including punctuation marks) that are clear in their meaning.”

In other words, rather than relying on punctuation to convey her intentions, this Twitter user might need to write a more effective greeting (here are Humphrey’s tips on doing just that):