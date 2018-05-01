“Revengers” Are the Avengers Knockoffs You Didn’t Know You Needed

Who: Obvious Plant creator Jeff Wysaski.

Why we care: We’ve been following with great interest Wysanski’s Obvious Plant project, the only prank that matters. The fake products and signage the comedian has inserted in retail locations make a compelling, hilarious commentary on the everyday absurdity of consumerism. One of the plants from a few Thanksgivings ago, was a circular touting non-existent Star Wars merch for a Black Friday sale, including the “Episode VII Hot Dog Blaster.” Now Wysaski is returning to movie tie-ins–and kicking the whole project up to an almost superheroic level.

The latest Obvious Plant addition involves weekend box office titans, the Avengers–or, at least, the idea of the Avengers. As Bored Panda reports, Wysaski has placed a series of bootleg Avengers action figures in stores. Some of The Revengers, like The Incredible Fella, are merely janky knockoffs, while others, like Token Girl and Fedora Ron, offer something of a critique on superhero culture. You can find all of them for sale here, although they are currently sold out. Have a look at more Revengers below.