The BBC has a plan to finally make money off its podcasts

The BBC has been putting out podcasts since 2004, and it’s one of the largest podcast producers in the world. One of the joys of listening to BBC shows is that they are never interrupted with ads for MailChimp, Casper, Squarespace, or any ads at all.

Disproving rumors that the public broadcaster is allergic to money, that is all about to change. The BBC has teamed up with Acast, the Swedish-based podcast tech company, to put ads on most of the shows that are distributed outside the U.K. so that the broadcaster can finally generate a few dolla dolla bills (er, British pounds) off the downloads.

The exclusive deal marks the first time the BBC has offered advertising around its podcast portfolio, which covers everything from news to drama and entertainment, including the Global News, World Business Report, and true crime hits like The Assassination.

While listeners in the U.K. won’t have to patiently sit through ads on their favorite BBC shows, the rest of us are just going to have to get used to hearing about MeUndies in a British accent.