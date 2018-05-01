F8 live-stream: How to watch Facebook’s 2018 developer conference online

For the next two days, Facebook will get to pretend it’s not mired in controversy and will instead try to focus on some of its new projects and products. The tech giant’s 2018 F8 developer conference begins today, with a host of new announcements and events expected to take place.

Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Given the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, we can expect a more muted Facebook CEO than we’ve seen at F8 events in years past, but I suspect Zuck will try to keep things positive after a few more “I’m sorrys.”

If you want to live-stream the event, head over to fbf8.com/watch. You’ll have to sign up with a name and email to access the feed.

F8 will take place at the San Jose Convention Center. (Our tech team will be on the scene with all the latest updates.) Scandal or no, it will be a sprawling affair, with some 84 sessions covering a broad range of topics, including Facebook’s newsfeed, app updates, and Messenger developments.

You can check out the full schedule here.