Singapore airport might use facial recognition to find late passengers

Singapore’s Changi airport, which is widely touted as one of the best airports in the world, may be about to make use of facial recognition systems to find late or lost passengers in the airport so they don’t delay their flight for everyone else on board, reports Reuters. The airport already uses facial recognition in one of its terminals to offer self-serve options for check-ins, baggage drops, and immigration, which has reduced lines and wait times for all passengers. Implementing facial recognition in its camera systems to find lost or late passengers, the airport hopes, could lead to more on-time departures.
