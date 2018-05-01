Microsoft is working on a book-like hinged and bendable display

The display could be for used in its Surface line of laptops and tablets and would allow them to be folded like a physical book, TechRepublic reports . Numerous companies are working on foldable displays, but Microsoft’s patent is the first we’ve seen that imagines the display as an open book, where the edges closest to the hinge/spine naturally curve.

While it’s easy for our eyes to follow text that slightly curves near a book’s spine, any curvature in a display would be more jarring with other UI elements that one interacts with. To counteract the apparent curves in elements on the display, Microsoft suggests using an “image-correcting layer” in the display to reorient the pixels on the curved portion of the display to form an apparent plane image of pixel series. As always, companies frequently patent tech that they never end up releasing commercially, so only time will tell if we ever see book-like tablets with curved and bendable displays.

[Image: Microsoft/USPTO]