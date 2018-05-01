Report: 103 Uber drivers accused of sexual assault or abuse

Over the past four years, at least 103 Uber drivers have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers, according to an investigation by CNN. CNN got the figure after reviewing federal court records, county court databases, and police reports in 20 major U.S. cities. CNN’s findings are more bad news for Uber, which is already struggling with numerous scandals. CNN says it made Uber aware of its investigation months ago, but the company has so far failed to make any executives available to comment on the record.