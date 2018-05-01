Love It Or Hate It, Facebook Still Thinks It Can Help People

Facebook may be grappling with a proliferation of fake news on its service and still reeling from revelations that it sold private user data. But the platform continues to build in features that also use its massive user base to deliver some good. And right now, it feels it’s very important to remind you of that, so the company has rolled out some new features.

Over the last year, Facebook’s social good division has created a suite of features that make it nearly indispensable in crisis situations. That includes Disaster Maps, which lets aid groups better manage how to deliver post-disaster aid, by seeing where people have moved after the earthquake or hurricane. And there’s also Crisis Response, a central hub for people to check-in as safe during a disaster, and then post about ways to help the affected community.

Facebook doubled down on survival as a selling point at its F8 conference this week by announcing two new product extensions. Starting later this year, Crisis Response will allow those in disaster zones to share their own messages about road closures, and neighborhood-level impacts, along with related photos or videos to provide more information. On May 15, the company will also roll out a hub to support more blood donations among people in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, where blood is in such short supply that people often have to secure their own donors. Facebook users in those countries can now see where and when local blood drives are occurring, along with alerts for urgent needs, and which nearby hospitals and blood banks may especially need contribution (some requests can even be type specific). That service builds off a more basic variation that debuted in late 2017 and enabled people to sign up as potential donors to be notified in shortage situations.

“When we say ‘social good’ here at Facebook, it refers to tools that help the community come together and make it easier for it to be what we call a force for good in the world,” says Asha Sharma, the company’s head of product for the Social Good division. “We are laser-focused on mobilizing people to create impact,” she adds, noting that the goal is to not just offer these services but increase the number of people taking advantage of them to build stronger communities together. “That’s our charter. That’s what excites the team . . . This is all about creating meaningful communities.”

To that end, both of these service expansions have been driven by demand. The Crisis Response center launched in the fall of 2017. At the same time, the company continually surveys people who have been involved in crisis events and monitors how its services get used during that time, to figure out what can be improved. Facebook intended its Community Help area to help people coordinate for basic needs like shelter and transportation. But Sharma says that posts there, as well as later interviews, revealed that people wanted a better way to share firsthand information with each other to get mobilized on the ground.

Facebook’s early blood donation effort, which started about the same time, has led to more than 8 million people making donations, a clear signal that there might be interest in something even more proactive. “The key aspect of this feature is that people are more likely to donate more if they know when, where, and how [to do it],” says Hema Budaraju, the executive leading of that project.

Both services may become ever more vital as they expand. According to Facebook’s math, 160 million people are affected by natural disasters annually and extreme blood shortages affect more than 70 countries around the world. “There’s a very long-term arc in terms of how we think [about improving the world],” adds Sharma. Delete the app, and you necessarily can’t join that effort, or quickly alert folks if you’re ever in need.