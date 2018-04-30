Hey T-Mobile, Do An “Un-Merger” That Actually Helps Consumers

T-Mobile and Sprint have, for a very long time, been the smaller and less powerful No. 3 and No. 4 national carriers, behind Verizon and AT&T. Over the past decade, that’s yielded some good prices for consumers as the two have fought desperately to take subscribers from the frontrunners. But too often, the low prices have been accompanied by spotty or slower service.

That’s been changing over the last few years, at least on the T-Mobile side. The company has invested heavily in its LTE networks, and speeds and coverage away from city centers has improved. The company has seemed to revel in its insurgent status, joyfully jabbing at AT&T and Verizon, both in the public comments of CEO John Legere and in its terms and pricing. It can be credited with exposing the onerous phone subsidy schemes of the wireless carriers, and offering an alternative that helped do away with the practice altogether.

T-Mobile has also helped encourage the whole industry to offer unlimited wireless data plans. This insurgent attitude is wrapped up in the “Un-carrier” brand name it gave itself.

The question now is whether T-Mobile will retain its “Un-carrier” modus operandi when it’s no longer a much smaller insurgent. If the Sprint deal is approved, the combined companies–which will be called T-Mobile and led by Legere as CEO–would control about 30% of the nation’s wireless subscribers, versus about 38% for Verizon and 33% for AT&T. But the new company may find itself in a stronger position to win a larger share from Verizon and AT&T.

Smaller wireless market players like T-Mobile and Sprint become victims of economics. They have less buying power for things like network equipment, wireless spectrum, and consumer handsets. And, of course, one of the main goals of any corporation combination is to find areas of redundancy and excise them. (T-Mobile and Sprint have said the merger will create jobs, but I imagine some fairly creative reasoning underpins that rosy statement.)

What’s In It For Consumers?

As wireless consumers, we should be asking ourselves what’s in this merger for us. Will T-Mobile be willing or able to bring its disruptive strategies to the new company? Or will it start behaving more like AT&T and Verizon? Will it start doing things like colluding with other big carriers to make it harder for people to change carriers? (The Department of Justice is now investigating AT&T and Verizon for that.) Finally, will the deal eventually result in faster service at better prices?