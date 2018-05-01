This Startup Wants To Help You Use Facebook To Find A Mentor

Dave Wilkin, the founder of Ten Thousand Coffees , has a pretty lofty goal: for every single company in the world to offer mentoring and networking for all their employees. But right now, most of us don’t have a shot at getting a mento r–formally or informally.

Since its launch in 2014, Ten Thousand Coffees has amassed a roster of 250 organizations in 10 countries, from universities like McGill in Montreal and the University of Pennsylvania, to Fortune 500 companies like PepsiCo and RBC, to nonprofits such as United Way. Now, the platform is about to get juiced through a partnership with Facebook, specifically the social network’s business application Workplace.

Wilkin tells Fast Company that several of Ten Thousand Coffee’s clients “love Workplace” when he started thinking about creating an integration. Over a year ago, he says, they brought these clients together and saw the potential value and scale it could have. More than 30,000 organizations use Workplace by Facebook globally, according to the division’s spokeswoman Olivia Calvert. She says that the top five countries for Workplace are the U.S., the U.K., India, Brazil, and Norway, and that it’s actively used in 81 languages.

Related: LinkedIn Is Testing A New Feature That Matches You With A Mentor

Ten Thousand Coffees first did a pilot test with five of its client organizations to see how the integration with Workplace would fare. Pilots often start with 20-50 employees and are now scaling, some as high as thousands of employees in over 10 countries, he says.

“We immediately saw thousands of employees in each organization accessing mentoring and career relationships that otherwise would not exist,” says Wilkin. “We also had clients receiving global recognition for the speed and effectiveness of launching a mentoring and networking program.” That speed, he asserts, is under 30 minutes.

The fact that Workplace could tap such a broad spread geographically, that its user base was so demographically diverse, and as Wilkin points out, “People know and trust Facebook,” was enough evidence to pursue the partnership.