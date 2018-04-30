Lyft continues to eat into Uber’s business

Lyft is getting a bigger portion of corporate travel tabs. The company is now pulling in 19% of ride-hailing expenses for businesses, a major jump from October when Lyft was receiving 11% of receipts, according to new data from Certify. Of course, that means Uber is losing market share. In the first quarter of 2018, Uber had 81% market share, down from 95% in the first quarter of 2016.