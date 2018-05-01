Gimlet and Squarespace team up to find America’s next great podcast

If you’ve ever dreamed of saying “brought to you by Squarespace” on a podcast of your own, start practicing. Gimlet and Squarespace are looking for America’s next top podcast host, and it just might be you.

The two podcast giants looked at the top 100 podcasts on Apple Podcasts and found that over 55% of the shows were made by production companies in either New York or Los Angeles, despite the fact that there are reportedly other places on the planet. To fight coastal elitism and to empower people who might be intimidated to step into their closet (Hey, it’s good for sound recording!) and step up to the microphone, Gimlet and Squarespace are launching a contest. It’s aimed at helping people from all walks of life and every spot in the country, from any political perspective, of any race, gender, or sexual orientation, find their voice.

“We want to emphasize that when we say anyone could be the next great American podcast host, we mean anyone,” says Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena. “All you need is a great idea, and a means of recording it.” Gimlet will help craft the podcast, which will come with built-in advertising from Squarespace.

To that end, anyone with a great idea and a face for podcasting can heed their (pod)casting call by heading over to www.castingcallshow.com between May 1 and May 21. The contest is open to anyone in the United States who is 18 years or older. Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges, including Casalena; Nazanin Rafsanjani, VP of new show development at Gimlet Media; and Aminatou Sow, cofounder of Tech LadyMafia and cohost of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend. “Great ideas can come from anywhere,” Casalena says, and the next great podcast idea could come from you.