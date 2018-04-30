NBA Stars Kevin Love And DeMar DeRozan Star In Mental Health PSA

What: A new PSA from the NBA to kick off May as Mental Health Awareness Month, as well as launch new initiatives around mental health.

Who: NBA, Headspace

Why we care: Back in February, Toronto Raptors star DeRozan sparked a major conversation with one short tweet.

This depression get the best of me… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 17, 2018

He followed that up by elaborating to The Toronto Star, talking about his struggles with anxiety. “It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

Less than a month later, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love wrote a piece on The Players Tribune, about a panic attack he had mid-game back in November. “For 29 years, I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem,” Love wrote.

Now, a day before their two teams will start a second-round NBA playoffs series, Love and DeRozan are once again using their platform to keep the conversation around mental health going and out in the open.