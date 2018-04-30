Time’s Up demands Spotify and Ticketmaster #MuteRKelly

The Time’s Up movement has R. Kelly in its crosshairs with a new campaign that’s calling on streaming services and ticket providers to cut ties with the singer.

Women of Color, a committee within the Time’s Up organization, issued a statement Monday asking for an investigation into the history of sexual abuse and pedophilia that Kelly has been accused of throughout his career.

Despite explosive investigations like BuzzFeed‘s report last summer and numerous women who have come forward, Kelly’s career hasn’t been affected in a significant way, which #MuteRKelly aims to address.

The campaign is targeting Spotify, Apple Music, Ticketmaster, and music label RCA to get them to stop supporting Kelly.

“For too long, our community has ignored our pain,” the statement said. “The pain we bear is a burden that too many women of color have had to bear for centuries. The wounds run deep. As Women of Color within Time’s Up, we recognize we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need.”