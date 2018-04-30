Facebook Can Still Save American Democracy From Itself

Mark Zuckerberg’s testimonies before the U.S. Congress allowed Facebook to answer for its poor handling of allegations that third parties stole, sold or improperly used Facebook data presidential election. Senators pointed to a range of band-aids to enhance transparency over online ads and curtail Facebook’s usage of personal data. The Honest Ads Act, for example, would require visible disclosure of the sponsor of ads on major social media platforms, and Facebook appears to be ramping up how it gives proactive and simplified control over privacy settings to users.

The entire hearing, however, covered a very small part of what Facebook does or its significance to society and politics. That was a major missed opportunity both for Facebook and the U.S. government. As many commentators have pointed out, viral content re-posted and boosted by Facebook users themselves is significantly more far-reaching, visible and influential–ever more so once ads are demoted through filtering, blocking and labeling. This organic content can be divided into the vast majority that is normal user-generated posts and a toxic subset of deliberate “fake news” that can emanate from home or abroad. Facebook and Google have already ramped up both human teams and machine-learning tools to combat deliberately false content.

If successful, the combination of stronger regulatory and editorial policies will bring us effectively back to the world prior to 2016, when conversations about social media focused more on mainstream content, the role of influencers and the ownership of personal data. This is a far cry from those who are calling for Facebook to be “replaced” by Wikimedia or some other socially focused enterprise not driven by ad revenues. As these critics themselves know, networks are not anointed but scale through market mechanisms. The Facebook spider is not about to be ejected from the Web.

Nor is it wise to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The truth is that Facebook doesn’t define us but reflects us. We may modify our behavior when online–just as we may act differently when at school, work or at home–but this too is part of our socialization into a new layer of digital community. The Internet in general, and Facebook in particular, has done more than any other force to expand the infrastructure of human connectivity. It has also enlarged human identity to include dimensions of our inevitably global society. In this sense, we need much more Facebook, not less.

Most people, especially an older generation, surely feel their primary identity remains with their nation or ethnic group, but globalization has made it impossible to accurately explain our circumstances without reference to global conditions. The Internet helps us understand all the foreign societies and peoples we are connected to even if we don’t realize it. It helps us understand who we are better as well.

Brexit is an obvious case in point. After being fed a steady diet of “fake news” mostly from their own print media, British citizens narrowly opted for their country to leave the European Union. By the next day, “What is the European Union?” emerged as the U.K.’s most searched query on Google. A bit more advanced research on the Web might have saved them pain now being inflicted on them. Perhaps more fundamentally, as Britain’s geriatric generation heads for the “big Brexit in the sky,” in the words of novelist Mohsin Hamid, it seems foreordained that the country’s more sober and urbanized youth will work to reverse the decision in substance if not in style–and remember a hard lesson in the importance of democratic engagement in the process.

The U.S. is learning the same lesson at the same time. Elder, white, rural voters carried Donald Trump into the White House even though he lost the popular vote, a reminder that no matter how many Americans were bombarded with “fake news” or anti-Hillary ads, there is no manipulation of democracy more egregious than the very analog electoral college. Importantly, similar to the U.K., there are 80 million American millennials–as many as the number of baby boomers–and they too naturally favor digital connectivity as a way of life, and will also not be so foolish as to not turn up for the next election.