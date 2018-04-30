How Nike’s Toxic Workplace Hurt Its Bottom Line

Over the weekend, the New York Times offered a searing look at Nike’s workplace culture, which many women at the company described as toxic. For many female employees, sexual harassment and discrimination was part of everyday life at the office.

According to the more than 50 current and former employees interviewed, Nike was a place where male bosses felt comfortable discussing the merits of Portland and Los Angeles strip clubs in a van full of female colleagues. It was a place where women who reported sexual harassment were invited to discuss the incident with their human resources representative in an outdoor cafe, where others could hear the conversation. It was a place where female employees say they were passed over for promotions, and where women occupied only 38% of positions at the director level and 29% of VP roles, even though they made up half the workforce.

The Trickle Down Of A Sexist Culture?

But in the midst of these revelations, it’s worth asking how this sexist culture may have trickled down to the female consumer. With few women in leadership positions, and a working environment where women’s bodies and ideas were not treated with respect, was the company failing to innovate as well as it could have, when it came to women’s products and marketing campaigns?

The answer appears to be yes. The financial figures alone tell a story. Nike is the biggest sports footwear and apparel company in the world, commanding $34.4 billion in revenue last year. And yet Nike’s women’s business made up only about a fifth of the total business. This is a huge missed opportunity, given that the women’s category is the fastest growing segment in the activewear market and female consumers are driving the growth of the $45.9 billion athleisure trend.

One anecdote from The Times’ report about a marketing campaign gone wrong helps provide clues about how gender inequities spilled from the workplace into consumers’ experience. Last year, Trevor Edwards, Nike’s former brand president, approved an ad for the VaporMax shoe for women, set to launch this fall. According to people familiar with the campaign, early cuts of the commercial featured a woman twirling on what appeared to be a stripper pole and showed male athletes in sports bras. The shoes themselves were barely seen. This ad was killed, costing Nike millions of dollars.

While Nike has certainly made ads that are empowering to women in the past, this particular ad serves as compelling evidence of how Nike’s current leadership was failing to create campaigns that would resonate with women. It is also an example of how leaders were misusing marketing funds that had been set aside for the women’s division. While this is just one, small example at a massive company, it allows us to better understand how Nike was missing and wasting opportunities to cater to female consumers.