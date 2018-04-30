Netflix is launching a podcast to help you keep up with Netflix

Netflix is launching a new audio series that will take fans behind the scenes of its growing library of original documentaries, like the series Making a Murderer and The Keepers, and movies like 13th, the new Rachel Dolezal flick, and Oscar winner Icarus.

The show, You Can’t Make This Up, will be hosted by a panel of “podcasters, comedians, journalists, and the people who made it,” according to a preview episode of the podcast. It seems like Netflix is making a fan recap show to call its own, hoping that the podcast will serve as ground zero for fans wanting more. There will be interviews with directors and producers, sharing stories about how they got access, what got edited out, and whether the show had real-world impact on the lives of its subjects.

The show kicks off next week with a look behind the scenes of its recent hit Wild Wild Country. Lindsey Weber, who is normally found hosting the Who? Weekly podcast, will chat with the directors, Chapman and Maclain Way, about their six-part documentary that follows the followers of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, whose so-called sex cult took over a small town in Oregon.

