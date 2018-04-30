British oddsmakers forecast Donald Trump’s chances of winning a Nobel Prize

After months of taunts, threats, and military grandstanding by the U.S. President and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the leaders of North and South Korea shook hands at the Military Demarcation Line before signing the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula and formally ending the Korean War. Now, people are discussing whether Donald Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize, with South Korea’s president even saying Trump should win. Now an oddsmaker in Britain has the odds at 2/1 , as first reported by New York magazine.

Undoubtedly, it would be a hard sell to convince the Nobel selection committee that a man who threatened to destroy North Korea just a few months ago should win the accolade. As Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “Remember who decides this stuff.” He added that the “globalist elite would never give [his dad] that win.” Presumably, that’s because Trump threatened to rain “fire and fury” down on North Korea, which are not the typical words of a peacemaker. It’s like one lunchroom bully beating up another lunchroom bully and then earning a Good Citizen prize when they decide to stop beating each other up.

Still, the chances are currently in his favor, and Trump, Moon Jae-In, and Kim Jong Un could perhaps share the award this year, at least according to a British oddsmaker and Trump’s own aides and children.