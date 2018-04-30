Twitter is now embroiled in the Cambridge Analytica scandal

The social network sold data to the same Cambridge University academic who harvested Facebook user data from millions of users. The academic reportedly bought the data from Twitter back in 2015. The academic’s firm, called Global Science Research, was reportedly granted access for one day to large-scale public Twitter data covering months of posts, reports Bloomberg. In a statement to the site, Twitter said:
“In 2015, GSR did have one-time API access to a random sample of public tweets from a five-month period from December 2014 to April 2015. Based on the recent reports, we conducted our own internal review and did not find any access to private data about people who use Twitter.”
Twitter also noted that is has removed Cambridge Analytica and related parties as advertisers.