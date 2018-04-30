White House Correspondents’ Association denounces Michelle Wolf

The White House Correspondents’ Association has now issued an official statement on comedian Michelle Wolf’s scathing attack on Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders at this weekend’s annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Some of the controversial remarks Wolf made during her roast of Sanders included:
“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”
“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I know, Aunt Coulter.”
You can check out Wolf’s full monologue below:
The nearly 20-minute monologue was condemned by many, though in our polarized political atmosphere, Wolf also found many supporters. Not among them, however, was White House Correspondents’ Association president Margaret Talev, who issued a statement saying:
“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”
You can read Talev’s full statement below.
#WHCA Statement to Members on Annual Dinner pic.twitter.com/8DKoHNxpNi
— WHCA (@whca) April 30, 2018