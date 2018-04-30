The median pay at Facebook is almost $240,000 in the Bay Area

Which is why despite the scandals the company is experiencing there’s probably no shortage of people willing to work for it. Facebook’s $240,000 median pay is the highest among the 40 largest Bay Area companies that have so far complied with a law that requires companies to disclose the median pay of its employees and compare it with the CEO’s pay, reports SFGate. Other Bay Area tech companies that have reported median salaries:
- Alphabet: $192,274
- Netflix: $183,304
- Salesforce: $155,284
- Nvidia: $147,640
- eBay: $122,891
- Intel: $102,100
- PayPal: $70,228
As for the CEO-to-employee-pay ratio, PayPal has the biggest disparity:
- PayPal: 274-1
- Intel: 211-1
- eBay: 144-1
- Netflix: 133-1
- Nvidia: 88-1
- Facebook: 37-1
- Salesforce: 30-1
- Alphabet: <1-1
As for why Alphabet’s CEO-to-employee-pay ratio is so low, though the median pay is $192,274 per employee, CEO Larry Page was only paid $1 for his work.