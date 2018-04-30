Russia just launched the world’s first floating nuclear power plant

Called the Academik Lomonosov, the two-reactor 70-megawatt floating power plant has been 11 years in the making. Russia started work on it way back in 2007 at a cost of $232 million. The plant is owned by the state-run nuclear energy corporation Rosatom. Currently, the ship, which must be towed and cannot navigate on its own, has left St. Petersburg on a route that will take it around Norway to a Russian town called Murmansk, where it will be supplied with nuclear fuel. From there it will head to the Arctic to its new home of the Russian city of Pevek, where 100,000 people live and work. Other countries such as the U.S. and China have worked on floating nuclear power plants before, but Russia is the first to christen one.