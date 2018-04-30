Russia just launched the world’s first floating nuclear power plant

Called the Academik Lomonosov, the two-reactor 70-megawatt floating power plant has been 11 years in the making. Russia started work on it way back in 2007 at a cost of $232 million. The plant is owned by the state-run nuclear energy corporation Rosatom. Currently, the ship, which must be towed and cannot navigate on its own, has left St. Petersburg on a route that will take it around Norway to a Russian town called Murmansk, where it will be supplied with nuclear fuel. From there it will head to the Arctic to its new home of the Russian city of Pevek, where 100,000 people live and work. Other countries such as the U.S. and China have worked on floating nuclear power plants before, but Russia is the first to christen one.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens