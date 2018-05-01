Oculus Go Review: The New Standalone Headset Is A Watershed Moment For VR

Let me just say it straight up: Standalone virtual reality is the bomb, and not just because quality VR is, at long last, available to iPhone users.

At F8, its annual developer conference, Facebook today rolled out the first consumer-ready standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go, which does all its computing on board. That means that, unlike every other major-brand headset currently on the market, it’s the first that doesn’t need to be paired with either a mobile phone or tethered to a PC.

The Oculus Go, available today with either 32 GB of storage for $199 or 64 GB for $249, is just the first of the new generation of standalone headsets coming down the pike. HTC’s high-end Vive Focus is likely to hit store shelves later this year, and developers are also expected to get their hands on Facebook-owned Oculus’s own high-end standalone, currently code-named Santa Cruz, by later this year. It’s likely that Facebook will share more details about Santa Cruz at F8.

By being first to market, the Oculus Go earns the right to the first evaluation–and from this corner, it’s a big win. Although the device is essentially on par with Samsung’s Oculus-powered mobile VR headset, the $130 Gear VR, it rises above the various competitors in the mobile VR category because of ease-of-use, higher-quality visuals, and the ability, for the first time, to let both Android and iOS users run VR content.

A New Dawn For Apple Users

Until now, Apple users had been largely shut out of the consumer VR market, with the exception being Google’s low-end Cardboard, or Cardboard-compatible, headsets. High-end systems like the Oculus Rift or HTV Vive required a Windows computer, while mobile systems like the Gear VR or Google’s Daydream View worked only with Android phones.

But Oculus Go gets its connectivity via Wi-Fi and does all its processing on-board. Users do need to download the Oculus app on either an iPhone or Android device, but once you finish the five-minutes-max setup process, the phone is no longer needed–and that is a major, very much-needed advance for the VR business as it strives to reach analysts’ expectations that it will be a $38 billion industry by 2026.

Facebook believes the Oculus Go will attract an all-new audience to VR because it frees users from having to own a specific device–such as a high-end Samsung Galaxy for the Gear VR or a Google Pixel for the Daydream View, and because it offers improved visual clarity, comfort, and quality audio, all at a reasonable price.