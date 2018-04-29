It’s finally happening: T-Mobile and Sprint to merge

For years, it’s seemed inevitable that the U.S.’s big four wireless carriers would eventually become the big three. Now it appears to be happening: T-Mobile US (the third largest carrier) and Sprint (the fourth) have agreed to merge in a deal which values the combined company at $146 billion . T-Mobile will be the surviving corporate brand name and T-Mobile’s feisty CEO, John Legere , will be CEO. The transaction follows a near-merger last fall which fell apart at the last moment.

The two companies are pitching the merger as being a boon for deployment of next-generation 5G wireless service. They also say it will create jobs rather than kill them.

What will it mean for competition? Well, fewer companies in a market generally mean higher prices. But if the combined T-Mobile/Sprint provides a more robust competitive threat to AT&T and Verizon–the two true giants whom Legere likes to call “dumb and dumber”–the loss of one player might not be tragic.

In any event, it’s encouraging to see T-Mobile surviving and Legere staying in charge. The company has responsible for most of the consumer-friendly innovation in the wireless industry over the past few years, none of which would have happened if AT&T’s 2011 bid to buy T-Mobile had succeeded. We’ll know a combined T-Mobile/Sprint benefits wireless customers, –regardless of their carrier–if it keeps behaving like T-Mobile.