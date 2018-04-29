Here are Michelle Wolf’s toughest jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents Dinner has been at risk of becoming a faded ritual in recent years—avoided by President Trump, ignored by the public, and skewered by media critics for being a gaudy self-congratulatory exercise that perfectly exemplifies the incestuous world of politics, celebrity and journalism. And this year’s “nerd prom” promised to be another snoozefest—until Michelle Wolf showed up. (By the way, here’s a sneak peek at her new Comedy Central show.)

Her burns of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway drove conservative Twitter into hysterical outrage, but she had plenty of other sharp lines aimed at both parties, the cable news networks, Cabinet members, and of course the president himself.

Here are some of her best lines: