6 Carry-On Bags That Will Make Business Trips Less Stressful

I am frequently on the road for my job, but I still find traveling inherently stressful. I hate being packed like sardines on the plane, worrying about making my connecting flight, and stuck eating awful airport food. Opening my carry-on bag to find a chaotic mess of papers, lip gloss, and USB cords only makes things worse.

I’m always on the lookout for bags that are thoughtfully designed to make traveling easier. Fortunately, there’s a world of startups that are devoted entirely to this purpose. I’ve spent the last few weeks testing a range of new bags, some that have just launched, and some that are about to launch in the next few weeks. I packed each one of them with all the stuff I usually tote around airports and carry on planes. These are five bags that are both beautiful and practical. They’ll help you feel more organized when you travel, which will give you much-needed peace of mind.

Ultra Lightweight And Beautiful

This brand was started by New York women who wanted beautiful bags that are highly functional and versatile. The Crosby Traveller ($395) is their take on the perfect travel bag. It’s extremely lightweight, made from a soft nylon that is very strong and also mess-resistant. It has eight exterior pockets, three different strap options for carrying, and a sleeve that slides easily into the handle of your suitcase. But it also looks very elegant. It’s the little details that make all the difference. The nylon is quilted, it has leather trim and gold hardware, and the edges have a contrasting red color.

Carrying it to South by Southwest in Austin, I found the lightness to be a huge asset. I found myself lugging around so much stuff every day: laptop, water bottle, recording equipment, books, pamphlets, an extra pair of shoes, plus various things I would pick up along the way, like business cards. This bag felt noticeably lighter than other leather bags I have carried in the past, but with its quilted exterior, it looked no less attractive. It’s also very versatile: It works wonderfully as a diaper bag, since it’s easy to clean. I have also used it to go to the gym.

From Airport To Office

Away, the direct-to-consumer luggage startup, has come up with a line of accessories that go with their by-now iconic hardshell cases. One of them is called The Everywhere Bag ($195). It is a well-designed bag that is compact, spacious, and indeed designed to be taken everywhere. It has a hidden pocket on the outside to store your phone, an interior laptop pocket, a zippered waterproof pocket for your wet umbrella, and six other pockets on the inside.

Its minimalistic silhouette means that it is very versatile. I packed it with enough stuff for an overnight trip, and on another trip I used it as my personal item when I was flying across the country for an extended work trip. But it also looks like it could be a large everyday purse, so I sometimes bring it to the office.

The simplest version of the bag ($195) is made of water-resistant nylon. But Away is regularly creating special editions of the bag in denim ($225) and leather ($325) in interesting patterns and color combinations, all of which are lightweight. The premium leather versions of the bag are very chic and fashion-forward, and they are also incredibly practical.