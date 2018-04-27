Bill Cosby’s accusers gave the best responses to his guilty verdict

Following the verdict, the magazine spoke with some of those same women and put together an excellent series of reactions to the ruling.

We’ve excerpted a few quotes below.

“The legal system is no longer light years behind modern culture. These three guilty verdicts are an indication that society is now more enlightened about rape myths.” —Lili Bernard

“It’s like a light bulb has gone on, people are just so supportive and encouraging. The tide has changed in a lot of ways.” —Marcella Tate

“Women are equal, we’re not to be used as chattel, and we have a voice. We survivors were the first to come out, and we were the first to get justice. We set it in motion, so it’s gonna be an avalanche.” —PJ Masten

“My phone is just broken up … it’s just hot: “he’s guilty, he’s guilty.” I was in Michael’s and I told a couple of people in Michael’s and they looked at me like, “well, who’s Cosby?” and I said, “don’t worry, Trump will be next.” —Helen Hayes

“I plan at being at the sentencing–I pray that I’m there–and I’m looking forward to telling him “bye-bye!”” —Chelan Lasha

“I don’t drink, but I’m going to go out and have a beer and some sushi. It’s a historic day.” —Sunni Welles