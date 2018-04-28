White House Correspondents’ Dinner live-stream: How to watch the 2018 event without a TV

Trump won’t be there, but there will be plenty of Trump-inspired zingers tonight at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association. The D.C. confab of journalists, politicians, and some members of the Trump administration is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET. Pre-event coverage begins at 7 p.m. on CNN and elsewhere.

Michelle Wolf, a comedian and correspondent for The Daily Show, will host the event. Earlier this week, she called out the no-show president on late-night TV, but to no avail. Trump, for the second year in a row, will skip what would surely have been an uncomfortable series of verbal onslaughts and will instead hold an ego-boosting rally for his supporters.

With Trump not in attendance, the WHCA dinner is decidedly less of a must-see event, but if you’re home on a Saturday night—and you don’t mind a little inappropriate coziness between journalists and the government officials they’re tasked with holding accountable—you can live-stream the dinner and preceding coverage online.

I’ve rounded up a few options below. Sadly, for the cord-cutters out there, some of these access points still require a subscription to a pay-TV service or paid streaming service: