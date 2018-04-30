Screw Golf. Race Exotic Cars At A Country Club For Speed Demons

As a child, I was sure that I’d drive a Lamborghini, or maybe a Porsche, when I grew up. But as an adult, I’ve come to the compromise of a decade-old Nissan Versa hatchback that gets decent gas mileage and has ample room for baby seats.

Luckily, there is a haven for people like me, and probably you, too. It’s a magical land called the Autobahn Country Club, in Joliet, Illinois, where instead of hitting the links, members can borrow insanely expensive cars to drive on a closed track. I opted for a $200,000 McLaren, indulging my inner Dominic Toretto for a new video series we’re launching today called You Have To See This, in which I try some of the best, most unusual experiences created by businesses around the country.

Look out for new episodes every Monday here and on YouTube. Meanwhile, if you have something in your city that I should try for the show, tip me!