The Counterintuitive Lesson I Learned From Scheduling “Worry Time”

One of my mottos in life is to “feel the fear and do it anyway.” On the whole, it has served me pretty well. It pushed me through big life changes, and it has helped me calm my nerves with daily stresses.

But even with experience of “confronting” fear, I still worry. A lot. Sometimes that’s a good thing–worrying can drive me to work harder, be better prepared, and focus on what I can control. But when I ruminate over things that I don’t have control over, all it does is send me into a tailspin, and makes it difficult for me to sleep soundly at night.

Earlier this year, I noticed that stress and anxiety compromised my sleep to the point where it was impacting concentration at work. I’d followed all the standard sleep advice like avoiding screens and late-night snacks, was eating healthy and exercising regularly. I even experimented with audio hypnosis. But nothing seemed to be working–so I sought the opinion of an expert. Gary Zammit, founder and executive director of the Sleep Disorders Institute in New York, told me this: “If the anxiety is producing worry, the best thing to do is to try to put that worry into a daytime situation or into an awake situation.”

Zammit said that he’d ask patients how long they lay awake at night worrying, and would instruct them to schedule in a “worry time” for that long, where they can “sit in a quiet chair” and think about all the things they usually worry about. Some patients would realize that it’s not worth stressing about–and others would just sleep better because they’ve literally moved that activity into the day. Although this made sense to me, I was pretty skeptical that it would work. But I was also desperate to get a good night’s sleep for the sake of my productivity, so I decided to try it.

Worrying At Different Times Of The Day

First, I had to figure out how much I worry. I realized that this varied from day to day, but at a minimum, I probably spend at least 15 minutes in total. On days where I’m really stressed, it can be an hour or two.

I decided to try out 15 minutes. On Saturday and Sunday, I decided to wait until my brain would start ruminating on something, and just stop and let myself worry. That time never came on Saturday. On Sunday, it came when I was doing my weekly meal prep. I remembered briefly talking about it with my husband, but I don’t think my worrying lasted 15 minutes. After all, there were onions to chop and chicken breast to grill!