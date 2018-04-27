How to cancel Amazon Prime even though you probably won’t

Amazon just reported blockbuster quarterly profits. It’s also run by the richest person in the world and just became the country’s second-largest company by market value.

Apparently, though, it still needs more of your money, because the e-commerce giant is planning to raise the price of an annual Prime membership to $119, which is a 20% increase. The new price will go into effect on May 11.

The last time Amazon raised its price on Prime memberships was in 2014, so perhaps members will see this new increase as reasonable, steep as it may be. Or maybe some members, even a few, will see this hike as the last straw in an endless struggle to escape the perilous clutches of subscription services.

While most of us won’t cancel Prime–because, let’s be honest, we’re all locked in at this point–it’s fun to fantasize about. To that end, here are the steps you would need to take if (hypothetically, of course) you had the gumption to sever your relationship with the Seattle behemoth:

Visit Amazon’s “Help & Customer Service” page and click “ End Your Amazon Prime Membership .” You can find a direct link to that page here.

.” You can find a direct link to that page here. Click the “ End Membership ” button to begin a three-step process.

” button to begin a three-step process. Amazon will then ask if you really want to end your Prime benefits? Click “ end benefits .”

.” To try to get you to stay, Amazon will then throw a few more options at you, like suggesting student benefits or EBT/Medicaid discounts. Click “ continue to cancel .”

.” Amazon will then tell you it’s sorry to see you go and give you one more chance to back out. That’s where you click a confirmation that tells you exactly when your membership will end.

As for me, I backed out at the last minute. But it was a nice dream.