These countries have the highest density of robot workers

If you’re wondering where to find the eventual ground zero for the rise of the machines, consider starting your search in South Korea.

According to the statistical know-it-alls at Statista, the Korean peninsula has the highest ratio of robots to humans workers in the world, with 631 installed industrial robots per 10,000 human employees in 2016.

Their new chart uses data from the not-at-all ominously named International Federation of Robotics to map out which countries have the highest density of robot workers, so you’ll know which places to avoid when they become sentient. If you want to know whom to blame for the robot population boom, look to Japan, which accounts for 52% of global robot supply.

You will find more infographics at Statista