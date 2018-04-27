advertisement
Facebook gets rid of the most annoying part of its fundraising feature

[Photo: courtesy of Facebook]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Facebook is getting rid of one of the most frustrating features of its fundraising platform: the 4.3% fees they tacked onto transactions in the U.S. and 6.2% in Canada.  As TechCrunch reports, Facebook used those fees to cover a review and vetting process for each fundraiser, but the company finally realized that charging 4.3% for users to raise funds for shooting victims or Rohingya refugees isn’t a great look. While you still have to pay taxes and payment-processing fees, Facebook will absorb the bulk of the costs.

While they were at it, Facebook also unveiled two new fundraising tools: the ability to make matching donations and more categories for personal causes, like adoption fees or vet bills.

Even if it’s a PR move to drum up some good press (which they could really use), it’s a worthy change that will make Facebook fundraising even more effective.

